22-year-old Caletti made 31 A-League appearances for Brisbane Roar between 2016 and 2019, captained the Joeys at the 2015 World Cup, and has two Olyroos caps.

The 162 centimetre central midfielder spent 2019 playing in the Norwegian second division with Floro, and has also been involved in football training academies.

“Since arriving in Adelaide, it’s been a great environment to be part of and everyone has been really welcoming," Caletti said.

“I’ve been working really hard in the off-season, so I’m just really, really excited to get going with the boys.

"I’m confident in my abilities to be able to help the team really achieve some great things.

Adelaide United Director of Football, Bruce Djite, said: “We’re very happy to have added Joe to our squad ahead of the new season.

“Joe has been training with us since the start of pre-season and has really impressed both Carl (Veart) and Ross (Aloisi).

“Joe’s tenacity, very high work-rate, and his fantastic character all make him a quality addition to our midfield as well as our team.”

Caletti believes Norway enhanced him as a player and that he'll be able to fit straight back into the A-League level.