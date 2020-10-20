A-League club Adelaide United have signed former Brisbane Roar and Olyroos midfielder Joe Caletti on a two-year contract.
22-year-old Caletti made 31 A-League appearances for Brisbane Roar between 2016 and 2019, captained the Joeys at the 2015 World Cup, and has two Olyroos caps.
The 162 centimetre central midfielder spent 2019 playing in the Norwegian second division with Floro, and has also been involved in football training academies.
“Since arriving in Adelaide, it’s been a great environment to be part of and everyone has been really welcoming," Caletti said.
“I’ve been working really hard in the off-season, so I’m just really, really excited to get going with the boys.
"I’m confident in my abilities to be able to help the team really achieve some great things.
Adelaide United Director of Football, Bruce Djite, said: “We’re very happy to have added Joe to our squad ahead of the new season.
“Joe has been training with us since the start of pre-season and has really impressed both Carl (Veart) and Ross (Aloisi).
“Joe’s tenacity, very high work-rate, and his fantastic character all make him a quality addition to our midfield as well as our team.”
“I obviously know Nathan Konstandopoulos, Stefan Mauk and obviously Ross (Aloisi),” he told AUFC Media.
“They’ve been really great for me to settle in a little bit, helping me out, giving me lifts in the car. So everything like that is really helpful for me and they’re great players and Ross is a great coach so I’m really looking forward to working with those guys again.
“Norway was a great experience for me.
“Getting regular game time, being in a different environment, playing in Europe, all those things really helped me develop as a footballer and as a person as well.
“Adelaide is a club that wants to win Championships, they’ve got that experience before,” he said.
“So it’s important that we strive for that, have high expectations of ourselves and I think that’s the kind of attitude and vibe we have around the club at the moment."