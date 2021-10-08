Two match ups dates and times were announced today for the Round of 16 of this year's FFA Cup.

In Queensland, A-League Men's side Brisbane Roar will face National Premier League Queensland side Lions FC. Roar made it to the Round of 16 by beating Pensacola Power while Lions FC beat Casuarina FC in the Round of 32.

The all-Brisbane match will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3:30PM local (4:30PM AEDT) at North Ipswich Reserve.

The other match up will see A-League Men's side Adelaide United face National Premier League SA side Adelaide Olympic. It is the first time in the FFA Cup history that the two South Australian teams will meet.

The three-time FFA Cup winning United made it to this next round of the Cup by beating Floreat Athena while Adelaide Olympic's second appearance in the Round of 16 was assured with their victory over ECU Joondalup.

United will meet Olympic on Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 3PM local (3:30PM AEDT) at Valo Sports Centre in Adelaide.

At present a third Round of 16 match has also been drawn. However, one of it's opponents's has yet to be decided due to their Round of 32 match-up having yet to be played.

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions the FFA Cup was split into four Zones for the Round of 32 with only Zones West and North match ups being held. The remainder of the matches in Zones South and East are currently postponed. Two Round of 32 qualifiers between four A-League matches are also postponed.

The FFA Cup have announced that they will be in a position to confirm the details of the currently postponed Round of 32 and qualifiers later this month. The postponed Round of 32 match-ups are as follows:

South Melbourne FC v Melbourne City FC

Avondale FC v Devonport City Strikers

Hume City FC v Port Melbourne Sharks SC

Adelaide City FC v Perth Glory/Melbourne Victory

Sydney Olympics FC v Sydney FC

Broadmeadow Magic FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Tigers FC v APIA Leichhardt FC

Blacktown City FC v Central Coast Mariners

Mount Druitt Town Rangers FC v Wollongong Wolves

Newcastle Olympic FC v Macarthur FC

Western United/Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix

All FFA Cup matches from Round of 32 onwards are broadcast via 10 play. The draw will be broadcast on the FFA Cup Facebook and the My Football Youtube.