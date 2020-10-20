The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Macarthur sources confirmed Fomitschow's signing, with the 30-year-old left back to be announced in the coming days.

Fomitschow has never played outside of Europe after coming through the VfL Wolfsburg academy system, playing briefly in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf before spells at Kaiserslautern and Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen.

Fomitschow spent two of the last three seasons playing fairly regularly with Croatian giants Hadjuk Split but was uncontracted last year.

He becomes the second foreigner to sign for Macarthur, after the announcement of French midfielder Loic Puyo from Red Star.