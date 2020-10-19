Puyo has made 192 professional appearances across the top three French leagues, most notably with French first tier outfit SCO Angers and Amiens SC in Ligue 2.

A combative central midfielder, Puyo is known for his tackling ability, work-rate and physicality despite his average stature.

“We are delighted to welcome Loïc into our inaugural playing squad for the 2020/21 season," coach Ante Milicic said.

“He has strong composure on the ball, very technically sound and good range in passing. He will be an excellent fit in the way we want to play our football.”

“This will be the first time Loïc has played football outside the French leagues and I’m looking forward seeing him play in the A-League.”

Puyo, was with Ligue 1 club Angers for two years before joining Red Star but only made eight league appearances, said the A-League was a unique opportunity.

“I was very excited when speaking with Ante about the opportunity to join Macarthur FC," he said.

“To be part a new club and join the inaugural squad is something I never thought I would have the opportunity to do.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and playing in the A-League for the Bulls.”