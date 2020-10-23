The 30-year-old central defender joins from Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra'anana after spending the majority of his career at Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle, winning the KNVB Cup in 2014.

Emerging through the Ajax youth system, Lachman has been one of Curacao's star players since 2015 and has also featured for FC Twente and Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, among others.

At 189 centimetres, Lachman is an immensely physical and experienced defender with a solid reputation, who joins Perth after a lean spell in Israel where he only featured five times last season.

"I’m delighted to be coming to Australia because I’ve heard a lot of great things about it," he said. "I just want us to win as many games as possible and my aim is to play for the title.

"I can’t wait to get started."

Perth coach Richard Garcia explained how Lachman is set to fit into the side, who have now made five signings in the past week.

"Darryl is a strong central defender who is very calm in possession and an excellent distributor of the ball," he said.

"He’s very much a leader at the back who communicates and organises extremely well and also has a good turn of pace.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that he has all the qualities required to make a big impact for us this year and we’re delighted to have him on board."

Glory CEO, Tony Pignata, echoed the excitement about acquiring European talent.

"Signing a player with Darryl’s wealth of top-level European experience is further evidence of the club's determination to continue its sustained success," he said.

"With a strong core of players already on board and further high-quality signings to come, there is every reason for our members and fans to feel excited about the season ahead."