The pair have agreed deals with the club according to NZ outlet Stuff and are set to become Wellington's first signings of the offseason.

22-year-old McGarry is a single-cap Kiwi international left-back who spent the past two seasons playing in the Eredivisie with Willem II, making six league appearances.

He's a familiar face for Phoenix fans and played for Wellington until 2018.

23-year-old Lewis is a 14-cap Kiwi international attacking midfielder, who played for English club Scunthorpe United between 2017 and 2019, before returning to New Zealand last season with Auckland City.

He's previously played a key role in the All Whites' World Cup qualifiers and Confederation Cup campaigns.

The pair present two of the most promising young players in New Zealand football and will help fill the void created by Wellington's growing departure list this offseason, with the financially-troubled club disproportionately affected by the Indian Super League exodus.