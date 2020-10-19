Sometimes there is so much hidden behind what should be a mundane story you don't know where to begin.

Maker is a 21-year-old former Victory reserve team player who's also played for Port Melbourne Sharks and South Melbourne's U/20 sides.

He's also part of one of the most impressive Australian sporting families. His brother, Thon, is an emerging NBA star with Detroit Pistons.

Two other brothers, Matur and Makur, plays in the NBA development leagues, while his cousin, Aliir Aliir, plays for the Sydney Swans in the AFL.

He announced his signing for Flat Earth via Instagram, which will see him take part in Spain's Tercera Division, the expansive third and fourth tiers of Spanish professional football.

Flat Earth, formerly known as UD Móstoles, is a Tercera club that gained international attention when in 2018, their new president Javi Poves changed the club's name to Flat Earth, relocated it to Madrid, and publicly endorsed the conspiracy theory that the Earth is flat.

34-year-old club president Poves only retired last year, after a modestly successful career that featured spells at La Liga clubs Sporting Gijon and Ray Vallecano.

Poves refused to use a bank account throughout his career, refused club gifts such as free cars, and retired multiple times due to a supposed hatred of capitalism.

"What I've seen from within makes it clear: professional football is only money and corruption. It's capitalism, and capitalism is death. I don't want to be part of a system based on people earning money at the expense of the deaths of others in South America, Africa and Asia. To put it simply, my conscience will not let me continue with this," he said in 2011, before rejoining the sport.

The name change hasn't appeared to have affected Flat Earth's fortunes, however, with both the international publicity surrounding the club leading it straight to promotion in 2018, before they solidified their place in the third-tier last season.

Maker will join a raft of promising young Australians in the Tercera division, including Levante loanee Isaac Danzo and former Atletico Madrid youth captain Rafael Jimenez.

