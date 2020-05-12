After inking the deal at the start of 2020, the 25-year-old defender from Sutherland Shire in Sydney’s south believes the next three years will help him develop.

Perhaps enough to earn a dream shot with the Thai national team.

And maybe also a chance down the track to come ‘home’ and play in the A-League after leaving the country he was born in with his Thai mother eight years ago.

“I feel like an Aussie more than Thai," he told FTBL from his base in Buriram, around four hours drive from Bangkok. "I grew up in Australia but I have a Thai passport too.

"So here I'm considered a local player but I'm not fluent in Thai, so I converse more with the foreigners in my team.

"I think about the A-League a lot. I’d definitely one day like to come back."

However, he’ll have to wait till September before action returns in the Thai top flight following the COVID-19 restrictions (four rounds had been played before the restrictions kicked in).

After arriving in Thailand as a 17-year-old, untimely injuries have stymied Creevey's progress over the last five years, particularly after the Thai U-19s scouted him soon after he arrived in the country.

An untimely injury following by a hernia complaint scuppered his hopes of Thai youth representation.

But the powerful defender is relishing his time at the Changi Arena and the big challenge ahead.

With two Thai national team defenders and a foreign spot to be filled in defence it won’t be easy to break into the Buriram starting XI.

But that’s all part of the lure of playing for such a big club, Creevey says.

"The game's definitely grown here. You see Thai players in the J-League now," he says.

"But we do have a bit of a way to go. But with the foreign coaching in the national set up [Japanese manager it definitely helps."

He's not the only Aussie connection at the Thai outfit.