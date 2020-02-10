UK

In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan both played full matches for Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw with Watford.

It was an important point for the Seagulls who took away two points from their relegation rivals.

In Scotland Martin Boyle played a full game as Hibernian lost 2-1 to Rangers. Tom Rogic played just four minutes for Celtic in a 4-0 win against Motherwell. Lyndon Dykes played 90 minutes for Livingston as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Ross County.

In the Championship Jackson Irvine and Callum Elder played 90 minutes as Hull City drew 1-1 away to Reading.

Kenny Dougall was an unused sub for Barnsley while Massimo Luongo was absent for Sheffield Wednesday as they drew 1-1.

In League One Ryan Williams started and scored for Portsmouth as they defeated Tranmere Rovers 2-0 away from home. Harry Souttar played a full game as Fleetwood Town earned a 2-1 away win to AFC Wimbledon. Bailey Wright played a full game as Sunderland beat Ipswich Town 1-0.

Mark Milligan played 90 minutes for Southend United as they lost 2-1 to Blackpool. Ryan Edwards played 90 minutes for Burton Albion as they drew 0-0 with Gillingham.

In League Two Cameron Burgess played a full match and kept a clean sheet as Salford drew 0-0 with Crawley Town. Ben Folami played 11 minutes off the bench for Stevenage as they lost 2-1 to Exeter City.