During a 21-year professional career, the Socceroos legend only spent a single year playing in Australia for Melbourne City, a spell that eventually saw him relegated to the bench by then-coach Warren Joyce.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cahill said that it pained him to see the financial issues the competition is currently enduring.

"It's really tough to watch the domestic league at present," Cahill said.

"Unfortunately, it's having a few problems with finances among clubs. It would be great to see the A-League flourish with many of its players in the national team.

"Hopefully, more can come overseas and play in the top leagues in Europe and around the world."

Only four of the latest 23-man Socceroos squad currently play in the A-League and Cahill believes the competition needs as much exposure as possible to rise above its current issues.

"It's such a difficult time," he continued.

"The game is in a little bit of a crisis. Players of teams and coaches are leaving their posts because they can't afford to pay the wages until something can be sorted out with the PFA.

"There are so many factors involved, with money coming from broadcasters, and while it's not as big as the Premier League, it's similar to the finances in the lower leagues in England and how that is going to be fixed.

"Hopefully, after we come back [from the shutdown], things will pick up again, but it's a struggle."