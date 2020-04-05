Boyle was one of a suite of Hibernian stars to voluntarily agree to defer their wages with the promise that the Edinburgh club would pay them back when the crisis ends.

Hibernian have also assured the Socceroo that the club won't sign any more players until they've paid back the wages in full.

Degenek wasn't quite as lucky. Red Star Belgrade's director, Zvezdan Terzic, told Serbian media that the club would simply reduce wages by 50% across the board.

Terzic said that the players accepted the decision.

"The players have submitted a written response to the club that they accept having their wages reduced by 50 per cent in the next three months," Terzic said in a statement circulated to Serbian media.

"We will address the matter again in July when the full financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer.

"The team has demonstrated a high degree of responsibility and awareness of the situation, showing that we have selected characters and not just good players."