Zane, who earned 14 caps for Australia, will be working to progress the Magic's skills acquisition, men's and women's programs.

The ex-striker, who retired in 2005, left his post as assistant coach of the Newcastle Jets last year.

The 42-year-old has served as the technical director of the Northern NSW Football Federation and had a spell coaching at Queens Park Rangers academy.

According to Broadmeadow: "One of the key strategic ideas for Magic is to shape the club as a ‘Destination Club’ where we actively and consistently develop, recruit and retain the best players in the area.

"Our aim is to develop a production line of players that either achieve selection into A-League Academies or go on to play National Premier League (NPL) football at Magic. To achieve this, we have identified a need to offer advanced training to our players within our existing football programs.

"The Broadmeadow Magic Football Academy, under the direction of Clayton Zane, will offer an additional night of training (across each program) to accelerate players skill base and learning, over and above the mandatory squad sessions of coaching.

"The Academy will have a focused and tailored training program designed to enhance individual progress and player development.

"Academy players will benefit from mentoring to help develop both the playing and personal confidence skills needed to reach the next level in football, all within a professional coaching setting designed to help advance individual game components."

Magic were founded in 1966 and compete in the NPL Northern NSW.