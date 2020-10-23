The 35-year-old is the veteran of 80 Socceroos caps (eighth-most in Australian history) many as captain, and brings a wealth of both A-League and leadership experience to the Bulls next season.

He also played in four World Cups, three Asian Cups, Confederation Cup, and an Olympic Games.

There were long-term rumours that the club were seeking to sign another former Socceroos captain, Mile Jedinak, but Jedinak's coaching role at Aston Villa sees Milligan's signing take on a unique significance for the club.

Last season, Milligan captained League Two outfit Southend United.

“I felt extremely humbled when Ante spoke to me about being captain," he said.

“Captaining my country was a massive honour and something that will always stay with me, but this is very special. To be appointed captain of a brand-new A-League club is a great privilege.”

Ante Milicic said that Milligan will have substantial support among other former Socceroos in the Bulls' lineup.

“Mark is a natural leader. We have seen what he achieved with the Socceroos, his experience and knowledge of what is required to be successful, drives the standards amongst the playing group," he said.

“He leads with his actions and we are privileged to have him be our inaugural captain.” Milicic said.

“Mark will have plenty of support from the likes of Federici (Adam), Oar (Tommy), Franjic (Ivan), and the senior playing group."