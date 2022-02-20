Currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa from Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland, Mabil is slated to join Australia teammate Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad) in La Liga after seven seasons at Midtjylland.

Mabil on move to Spain

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil will join a club currently in Spain's top flight after seven years in Denmark.

Mabil has been on the fringes at FC Midtjylland after indicating he saw his future outside of Denmark.

His recent loan switch to Turkish Super Lig Kasimpasa has already seen Mabil get on the scoresheet after two games for his new club.

More news on Aussies Abroad can be found on FTBL.

Sources in Spain suggest Mabil’s new club could be either Cadiz or Alaves - both of whom are currently in the relegation zone on 20 points from 25 games - four from safety.

With his contract ending in June, Mabil - with 16 times in 107 league appearances for Midtjylland - has been in discussions with the mystery Spanish club’s officials in recent weeks in a bid to thrash out his future.

Mabil has been out of favour at Midtjylland for several months, after making clear his reluctance to sign a new deal.

The ensuing standoff precipitated his loan move to Turkey this month until the end of the season.

He has already appeared twice for his new club, scoring what looked like being an injury time winner in Saturday’s rollicking 4-4 draw with Konyaspor.

Mabil, introduced as a 74th minute substitute, struck in the 91st minute before Konyasor’s Sokol Cikalleshi snatched a dramatic equaliser 10 minutes into stoppage time.

Whilst declining to comment on his next career step, Mabil, 26, last week spoke of his fondness for Denmark, and how playing there has shaped him as a player and a person.

“It’s been emotional because Denmark means a lot to me,” he told FTBL.

“My girlfriend is from there and I’ve made life-long friends. I’ve grown up there in many ways.

“I can’t lie - it was very emotional to leave (and come to Turkey).

“The Turkish league is a great competition, though maybe not as appreciated as it might be. You have to see with your own eyes how good it is.

“You see the passion of the fans here and it’s incredible. They are number one for me wherever I play and I can already feel what it means for them here. Football is like life for them.”

PLUS... 'It's in our DNA': Muscat vows more J-League high-jinks Stripped of key players and plunged into a rebuild, there will be one constant when Kevin Muscat leads Yokohama F. Marinos into J League combat this season: fearless, frenetic football.

La Liga is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.