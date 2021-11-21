The FFA Cup 2021's knockout rounds have faced a number of setbacks and delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, requiring the organizers to originally split the Round of 32 and Round of 16 qualified teams into Zones to ensure the competition's progression. 

At present one of the A-League Men's play-off games, ten of the Round of 32 and two of the Round of 16 matches have been played. The organizers have now announced the schedule for the final play-off fixture, the remaining Round of 32 games and the Round of 16 East and South zone matches.

Whilst the play-off and Round of 32 fixtures had long been known, the East and South Zone Round of 16 fixtures were drawn earlier this week.  Three of those drawn matches will have their final teams confirmed when the Round of 32 matches are completed.

APL managing director Danny Townsend had previously been quoted as stated he was in communication with the FFA Cup organizers and hoped to complete the competition by the new year in January.

Here is the current FFA Cup 2021 match schedule

STAGE

DATE

HOME

AWAY

VENUE

Kick-off (Local)

Play-Off

Wednesday, 24 November

Perth Glory FC

Melbourne Victory

Marden Sports Complex, Marden, SA

7.30pm

Round of 32

Wednesday, 24 November

Tigers FC (ACT)

APIA Leichhardt FC (NSW)

Viking Park, Wanniassa, ACT

7.30pm

Round of 32

Wednesday, 24 November

Sydney Olympic FC (NSW)

Sydney FC

Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore, NSW

7.30pm

Round of 32

Wednesday, 1 December

Adelaide City FC (SA)

Perth Glory FC/Melbourne Victory FC

Marden Sports Complex, Marden, SA

7.30pm

Round of 16

Wednesday, 1 December

Wollongong Wolves (NSW)

Central Coast Mariners FC

WIN Stadium, Wollongong, NSW

7.30pm

Round of 16

Wednesday, 1 December

Hume City FC (VIC)

Melbourne City FC

ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC

7.30pm

Round of 16

Tuesday, 7 December

Tigers FC (ACT) / APIA Leichhardt FC (NSW)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

TBC

TBC

Round of 32

Tuesday, 7 December

Western United FC

Wellington Phoenix FC

GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, VIC

7.30pm

Round of 16

Wednesday, 8 December

Sydney Olympic FC (NSW)/Sydney FC

Macarthur FC

TBC

TBC

Round of 16

Tuesday, 14 December

Avondale FC (VIC)

Western United FC/Wellington Phoenix FC

ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC

TBC

Round of 16

TBC

Gold Coast Knights (QLD)

Adelaide City FC/Perth Glory FC FC/Melbourne Victory

TBC

TBC

PLUS...

Paramount+ encounters issues during A-League Men's start

The first weekend of the A-League Men's provided some drama, including technical issues by their new broadcaster.

PLUS...

Socceroo ACL tear ends his January Premier League prospects

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has confirmed the Socceroo Harry Souttar has torn his right cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery.

The latest FFA Cup news can be found using this link. 