The final play-off, Round of 32, and East and South Round of 16 FFA Cup match schedule has been announced.
The FFA Cup 2021's knockout rounds have faced a number of setbacks and delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, requiring the organizers to originally split the Round of 32 and Round of 16 qualified teams into Zones to ensure the competition's progression.
At present one of the A-League Men's play-off games, ten of the Round of 32 and two of the Round of 16 matches have been played. The organizers have now announced the schedule for the final play-off fixture, the remaining Round of 32 games and the Round of 16 East and South zone matches.
Whilst the play-off and Round of 32 fixtures had long been known, the East and South Zone Round of 16 fixtures were drawn earlier this week. Three of those drawn matches will have their final teams confirmed when the Round of 32 matches are completed.
APL managing director Danny Townsend had previously been quoted as stated he was in communication with the FFA Cup organizers and hoped to complete the competition by the new year in January.
Here is the current FFA Cup 2021 match schedule
|
STAGE
|
DATE
|
HOME
|
AWAY
|
VENUE
|
Kick-off (Local)
|
Play-Off
|
Wednesday, 24 November
|
Perth Glory FC
|
Melbourne Victory
|
Marden Sports Complex, Marden, SA
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 32
|
Wednesday, 24 November
|
Tigers FC (ACT)
|
APIA Leichhardt FC (NSW)
|
Viking Park, Wanniassa, ACT
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 32
|
Wednesday, 24 November
|
Sydney Olympic FC (NSW)
|
Sydney FC
|
Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore, NSW
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 32
|
Wednesday, 1 December
|
Adelaide City FC (SA)
|
Perth Glory FC/Melbourne Victory FC
|
Marden Sports Complex, Marden, SA
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 16
|
Wednesday, 1 December
|
Wollongong Wolves (NSW)
|
Central Coast Mariners FC
|
WIN Stadium, Wollongong, NSW
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 16
|
Wednesday, 1 December
|
Hume City FC (VIC)
|
Melbourne City FC
|
ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 16
|
Tuesday, 7 December
|
Tigers FC (ACT) / APIA Leichhardt FC (NSW)
|
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Round of 32
|
Tuesday, 7 December
|
Western United FC
|
Wellington Phoenix FC
|
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, VIC
|
7.30pm
|
Round of 16
|
Wednesday, 8 December
|
Sydney Olympic FC (NSW)/Sydney FC
|
Macarthur FC
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Round of 16
|
Tuesday, 14 December
|
Avondale FC (VIC)
|
Western United FC/Wellington Phoenix FC
|
ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC
|
TBC
|
Round of 16
|
TBC
|
Gold Coast Knights (QLD)
|
Adelaide City FC/Perth Glory FC FC/Melbourne Victory
|
TBC
|
TBC
