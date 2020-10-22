The Socceroos face going more than a year without a game after November's planned friendly matches in London were scrapped due to Europe's escalating coronavirus situation.

A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe forced FFA to scrap plans for the Socceroos and Matildas to play friendly matches and have training camps on the continent in the November international window.

The Socceroos, who were last in action in November 2019, were poised to play England and the USA in London next month, but those plans have now been scuppered.

"Over past months, FFA has undertaken scenario planning for numerous match and/or training camp options in Europe for both the Socceroos and Westfield Matildas to enable the players, together with their coaches and support staff, to assemble in the final FIFA window of 2020," FFA said in a statement.

"Regrettably, the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe has provided complexities and risks to assemble players from across Europe and Asia and, following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time."

The November break is the final international window of 2020, meaning the Socceroos currently face an entire calendar year without a game or camp.

FIFA's next men's international window is scheduled for March 22-30 - potentially extending the Socceroos' break between matches beyond 16 months.

The Socceroos have already had their World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 postponed, along with their maiden Copa America appearance denied by COVID-19.

The postponements mean the Socceroos face a fixture crunch due to rescheduled World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile the Olyroos - including some senior Socceroos - are also due to compete in next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The Matildas - the majority of whom are based in Europe - were due to come together in camp as a group for the first time under new coach Tony Gustavsson in the November window.

Their last competitive game was a 2-1 win over Vietnam in March - when Ante Milicic was coach - which saw them complete qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

FIFA's next women's international window is February 15-24.