Negotiated in partnership with the South Australian State Government, Football SA announced the sweeping package of financial support designed to support the game in the state ahead of a planned June resumption of competition.

Made up of a contribution of $490,000 from the State Government as part of their Community and Jobs Support Fund and a further $350,000 from Football SA, it means a total of $840,000 has been earmarked for assistant clubs.

As part of the package, South Australian clubs participating in both men’s and women’s Semi-Professional Competitions will see their 2020 affiliation fees credited against their club’s account, while junior and community women’s teams will no be charged registration fees for the coming season.

A 30% savings in referees fees as the semi-professional level and 10-15% reduction in fees at the community level will also go to clubs in 2020, while NPL and NPLW sides in the state will be able to advertise their sponsors through LIGR Live Stream Advertising on the live broadcasts of their home matches at no cost. Total advertising space will be split between the home team and Football SA 50/50.

Furthermore, clubs and associations associated with Football SA be provided with public liability, Directors and Officers and player insurance for the 2020 season.

Football SA is appreciative of the economic and social impact COVID-19 has had on our football community,” Football SA CEO Michael Carter wrote.

“The financial relief package is designed to assist the code reboot itself as we return to competitions later this month for juniors and community competitions and early in July for the semi-professional men’s competition.

“The total financial package has been significantly underpinned and made possible as a result of the South Australian State Government’s continued support for Football in the State, and I know you will join me in sincerely thanking them on behalf of the football community.

“The support and cooperation of clubs and associations within the State has been first-rate. The considered and unified approach of leaders within the code has ensured we are very well placed to provide much-needed activity for all participants and clubs in the 2020 season.”