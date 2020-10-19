Former Shalke 04 and Young Socceroos centreback George Timotheou is back in Australia and training with A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.
The highly-rated 23-year-old defender may become Carl Robinson's first new signing for the Red and Black, after parting ways with Belgian club Zulte-Waregem.
The Aussie could only make one appearance for Zulte, as he had the previous year with Shalke, due to a deteriorating heart valve that required an operation last year.
A cow's artery was grafted onto his heart, helping to regulate bloodflow, but the time spent away from the game has brought Timotheou's promising career to a standstill.
Timotheou began his career in Australia with Sydney FC, but departed for Germany in 2018 before making an A-League appearance.
