The competition's inaugural broadcaster is rumoured to be considering cutting ties with the A-League during to the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Fox Sports has reportedly long been dissatisfied with declining ratings and attendances across the league and recently let go a large portion of their football staff.

The pay-tv broadcaster is contracted to remain with the competition until 2023 on a $57 million per year deal, however the organisation now appears to be preparing to cut ties with the competition before the beginning of next season.

"Everyone wants the league to survive, we may not have a TV deal," Sage told the Sydney Morning Herald. 

"It's all been in the press that Fox may cancel. We don't know. We don't know if we're going to get the payment that was due in April."

Sage was disappointed that the broadcaster had given air-time to the FFA, FCA and PFA throughout their reporting of the ongoing crisis and had ignored team owners.

"Fox have not asked one owner to be on their channel because I think the thing we would say is, 'is our broadcasting deal safe?'," Sage continued.

"They don't want to hear that, they just want to put the coaches association or players union on, which is not fair."

PLUS...

Verbeek gone? Adelaide coach’s family prepare for Holland return

Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek appears to be set for Holland return after his wife started selling their household furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

PLUS...

Peace in our time? A-League clubs and players negotiate

A ceasefire between A-League clubs and player’s union Professional Footballer’s Australia (PFA) has been called, with the two groups agreeing on Friday to talks aimed at addressing the COVID-19 shaped crisis that has befallen Australian football.

PLUS...

The 10 most brilliant Mark Viduka quotes

There has never been an Australian footballer as divisive, reclusive and imagination-capturing as Mark Viduka.

PLUS...

Coronavirus the last straw for Macarthur FC?

The A-League has a huge battle on its hands if it's to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic with all current 11 clubs still intact. The biggest question though is whether the latest club, Campbelltown based Macarthur FC, will actually make the start line.

PLUS...

Aloisi: This is our chance to 'restart' the A-League

Ex-Socceroo John Aloisi has joined the calls for unity in Australia's football community as the FFA and A-League reel from the financial impact of COVID-19.

 