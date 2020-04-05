The competition's inaugural broadcaster is rumoured to be considering cutting ties with the A-League during to the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Fox Sports has reportedly long been dissatisfied with declining ratings and attendances across the league and recently let go a large portion of their football staff.

The pay-tv broadcaster is contracted to remain with the competition until 2023 on a $57 million per year deal, however the organisation now appears to be preparing to cut ties with the competition before the beginning of next season.

"Everyone wants the league to survive, we may not have a TV deal," Sage told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's all been in the press that Fox may cancel. We don't know. We don't know if we're going to get the payment that was due in April."

Sage was disappointed that the broadcaster had given air-time to the FFA, FCA and PFA throughout their reporting of the ongoing crisis and had ignored team owners.

"Fox have not asked one owner to be on their channel because I think the thing we would say is, 'is our broadcasting deal safe?'," Sage continued.

"They don't want to hear that, they just want to put the coaches association or players union on, which is not fair."