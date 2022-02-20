Ben Garuccio's incredible scorpion-kick goal has stolen the show and gone viral as Western United beat Western Sydney 3-2 to leap back to the top of the A-League Men table.

Garuccio's delightful 68th-minute finish when he met Aleksandar Prijovic's outside-of-the-boot chip with an instinctive diving scorpion kick into the bottom corner, followed an earlier 45th-minute strike for the full-back, who previously hadn't scored in the ALM since 2018.

It was reminiscent of Riley McGree's instinctive scorpion goal in a semi-final for Newcastle against Melbourne City in 2018 that was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award.

"I did mean it. But could I do it again in one thousand goes? Probably not," Garuccio told Paramount+.

"I did it at training a few weeks ago and I face-planted so I suppose it's just one of those, it's probably one in one thousand.

"I saw (Prijovic) get the ball and I saw both the defenders go out and I thought 'I'll try make the run' and to be fair, unbelievable ball.

"I threw my leg at it, I tried to watch it the best I could and I looked up and I was in the net.

"I couldn't concentrate for the rest of the game, I was daydreaming, honestly."

Garuccio joked he'd frame his left boot, but then said he'd have to wear them again in the next game.

United striker Prijovic delivered both assists and also scored a lovely chip for the opener in the 27th-minute in a masterful performance up front.

"That was (Aleksandar) Prijovic's best game," coach John Aloisi said.

"He held up the ball well, we supported him, we know where he's threatening and what he can do and he scored a goal, set up two and probably could've had another one or two."

Wanderers coach Mark Rudan responded to his side's dismal first half by hooking big names Dimi Petratos and Terry Antonis, while Rodwell made way with a hamstring complaint.

Ziggy Gordon, Ramy Najjarine and Steven Ugarkovic entered the fray and five minutes later the Wanderers earned a penalty when Najjarine's cross flicked Tomoki Imai's trailing arm.

Hemed buried the spot-kick in the 51st minute to bring the game back to life, but Aloisi delighted in how United responded, delivering Garuccio's wonder goal to ensure they wrapped up three points.

Steven Ugarkovic lashed a lovely 85th-minute strike into the bottom corner to set up a lively finish but the Wanderers were unable to snare an equaliser.

"It was a game of two halves, really," Rudan said after his first away trip to face United since he was sacked as their coach last season.

"You can't give a team like that a two-goal lead at half-time, away from home.

"Much better in the second half, I thought we were really flat in that first half, but much better, made some changes and should have got something out of it."

