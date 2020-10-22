Martis, who played alongside Awer Mabil for the Danish powerhouses but was yet to make a first-team appearance, will join the Bulls on a season-long loan.

The talented central midfielder amassed 42 appearances for FC Midtjylland in the Danish u/19 Youth League.

The 20-year-old is also a former Joeys captain but has since made two appearances for Cyprus' U/19 side, and is still eligible to represent either nation.

The loan means he won't stand a chance of competing in the UEFA Champions League or Youth League this season, but the chance to play first-team football was too good to pass up.

“I’d like to thank Ante Milicic for the opportunity to join Macarthur FC for the inaugural season," he said.

“Being based overseas I don’t get the opportunity to play in front of my family and friends too often. I am very excited to be back home playing with Macarthur FC in the inaugural season. I can’t wait to to play at Campbelltown Stadium in front of my family and friends."

“I’d like to welcome Antonis to the club," Milicic said.

“He is a good young player – an aggressive ball winner with European experience. Having played in the Europa league against many different styles, I am looking forward to seeing him continue to reach his full potential in the A-League.”

