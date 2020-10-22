A-League club Macarthur Bulls have lured another very promising Aussie star back to Australia, loaning Antonis Martis from Danish Superliga champions FC Midtjylland.
Martis, who played alongside Awer Mabil for the Danish powerhouses but was yet to make a first-team appearance, will join the Bulls on a season-long loan.
The talented central midfielder amassed 42 appearances for FC Midtjylland in the Danish u/19 Youth League.
The 20-year-old is also a former Joeys captain but has since made two appearances for Cyprus' U/19 side, and is still eligible to represent either nation.
The loan means he won't stand a chance of competing in the UEFA Champions League or Youth League this season, but the chance to play first-team football was too good to pass up.
“I’d like to thank Ante Milicic for the opportunity to join Macarthur FC for the inaugural season," he said.
“Being based overseas I don’t get the opportunity to play in front of my family and friends too often. I am very excited to be back home playing with Macarthur FC in the inaugural season. I can’t wait to to play at Campbelltown Stadium in front of my family and friends."
“I’d like to welcome Antonis to the club," Milicic said.
“He is a good young player – an aggressive ball winner with European experience. Having played in the Europa league against many different styles, I am looking forward to seeing him continue to reach his full potential in the A-League.”