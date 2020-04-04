It was 2004 and Viduka was at the peak of his striking powers, having top-scored for Leeds United for the past four consecutive seasons since signing from Celtic.

However, due to a series of poor and speculative financial decisions, Leeds were about to near financial dissolution.

That season, they'd be relegated from the Premier League and were looking to offload their prized assets for as much money as possible, before they could no longer afford to pay them.

D’Amico was part of an Inter Milan delegation that had prized Viduka for some time, as he told Italian publication Tutto B.

“In 2004 we went to Leeds with Marco Branca [Inter’s then sporting director] to bring Viduka to Inter," D'Amico said.

"Moratti liked him very much."

At this stage, Leeds were still high-balling potential offers though, which ultimately turned out to be the downfall of any Milanese aspirations Viduka may have had.

"At the time Mark was one of the top players in the Premier League," D'Amico recalled.

"(However) we could not find an agreement with the English club, who shot high. Too bad."

Viduka ultimately ended up at Middlesbrough, where he experienced one of his favourite career moments with the club's UEFA Cup final run in 2006. 

However, in hindsight it possibly was too bad for Viduka. Inter went on to win five consecutive Serie A titles between 2005 and 2010, crowning with the 2010 Champions League title.

PLUS...

Verbeek gone? Adelaide coach’s family prepare for Holland return

Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek appears to be set for Holland return after his wife started selling their household furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

PLUS...

Peace in our time? A-League clubs and players negotiate

A ceasefire between A-League clubs and player’s union Professional Footballer’s Australia (PFA) has been called, with the two groups agreeing on Friday to talks aimed at addressing the COVID-19 shaped crisis that has befallen Australian football.

PLUS...

The 10 most brilliant Mark Viduka quotes

There has never been an Australian footballer as divisive, reclusive and imagination-capturing as Mark Viduka.

PLUS...

Coronavirus the last straw for Macarthur FC?

The A-League has a huge battle on its hands if it's to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic with all current 11 clubs still intact. The biggest question though is whether the latest club, Campbelltown based Macarthur FC, will actually make the start line.

PLUS...

Aloisi: This is our chance to 'restart' the A-League

Ex-Socceroo John Aloisi has joined the calls for unity in Australia's football community as the FFA and A-League reel from the financial impact of COVID-19.

 