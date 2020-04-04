It was 2004 and Viduka was at the peak of his striking powers, having top-scored for Leeds United for the past four consecutive seasons since signing from Celtic.

However, due to a series of poor and speculative financial decisions, Leeds were about to near financial dissolution.

That season, they'd be relegated from the Premier League and were looking to offload their prized assets for as much money as possible, before they could no longer afford to pay them.

D’Amico was part of an Inter Milan delegation that had prized Viduka for some time, as he told Italian publication Tutto B.

“In 2004 we went to Leeds with Marco Branca [Inter’s then sporting director] to bring Viduka to Inter," D'Amico said.

"Moratti liked him very much."

At this stage, Leeds were still high-balling potential offers though, which ultimately turned out to be the downfall of any Milanese aspirations Viduka may have had.

"At the time Mark was one of the top players in the Premier League," D'Amico recalled.

"(However) we could not find an agreement with the English club, who shot high. Too bad."

Viduka ultimately ended up at Middlesbrough, where he experienced one of his favourite career moments with the club's UEFA Cup final run in 2006.

However, in hindsight it possibly was too bad for Viduka. Inter went on to win five consecutive Serie A titles between 2005 and 2010, crowning with the 2010 Champions League title.