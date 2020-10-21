Former Melbourne Victory winger Christian Theoharous has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram.
The 20-year old addressed his positive test result on his Instagram story urging people to take the virus seriously.
"In all honesty continue to wash your hands and sanitize," he said on Wednesday night. "It is a terrible thing to have.
"I know we all f****** make fun of it and stuff like that but it is a real thing, so yeah, continue to wash your hands and sanitize."
BREAKING: Christian Theoharous tests positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/E9nKnBlkf9— Nicholas Rupolo (@NickRupolo) October 21, 2020
Theoharous has played six games for Borussia Mönchengladbach reserve team this season scoring twice.
