The 20-year old addressed his positive test result on his Instagram story urging people to take the virus seriously.

"In all honesty continue to wash your hands and sanitize," he said on Wednesday night. "It is a terrible thing to have.

"I know we all f****** make fun of it and stuff like that but it is a real thing, so yeah, continue to wash your hands and sanitize."

BREAKING: Christian Theoharous tests positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/E9nKnBlkf9 — Nicholas Rupolo (@NickRupolo) October 21, 2020

Theoharous has played six games for Borussia Mönchengladbach reserve team this season scoring twice.