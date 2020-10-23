Perth Glory have signed former FC Twente defender Darryl Lachman on a two-year deal.

The Amsterdam-born 30-year-old, who has represented Curacao at international level, made almost 200 Eredivisie appearances across stints with Groningen, PEC Zwolle, and FC Twente.

He also had spells at English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday and Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra'anana.

The 189cm defender helped PEC Zwolle win promotion to the Eredivisie and claim the KNVB Cup during the first of his two spells with the club, while his international debut for the Caribbean nation of Curacao came in March, 2015.

"I'm delighted to be coming to Australia because I've heard a lot of great things about it," Lachman said.

"I just want us to win as many games as possible and my aim is to play for the title."

Glory had just 12 contracted players as little as one week ago.

But the arrival of Andy Keogh, Brandon Wilson, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nick Sullivan, and now Lachman has seen that number rise to 17 ahead of their Asian Champions League campaign, which reboots next month.

"Darryl is a strong central defender who is very calm in possession and an excellent distributor of the ball," Glory coach Richard Garcia said of his new signing.

"He's very much a leader at the back who communicates and organises extremely well and also has a good turn of pace.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he has all the qualities required to make a big impact for us this year and we're delighted to have him on board."