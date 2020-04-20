He is back in Sydney with his family and training intensely while the coronavirus continues to restrict life.

Here he shares his daily training routine from last Friday with FTBL.

"This morning I went for a run. I try to do about 8-10kms every day or two.

“After the run I’ll go to the park with a mate and with about 12 footballs, I’ll just do my own 90 mins session, with ladders, a bit of speed and agility, first touch.

“Then shooting and finishing to end off.

Ricciuto in front of 17,000 home fans being presented with the league trophy for Brunei DPMM

“Obviously it’s not the same being on your own. A five v five with your teammates is much better but I need to touch the football every day.

“I’ll kick balls against a wall, too, because I miss it so much.

“I feel like a young kid again, going to the park practising on my own with a ball working on my game and not having the worry of the weekend’s game.

“At home, I also have my own little gym set up and a treadmill so if I don’t feel like going outside I’m on the treadmill.