Central Coast Mariners striker Jordan Murray has left the club for an unnamed Indian Super League team.
Murray joined the Mariners in 2018 from APIA Leichardt and proved an NPL to A-League success story, going on to score seven goals in 41 appearances for the club.
“All of us wish Jordan the best of luck moving forward as he pursues this new opportunity,” Mariners head coach, Alen Stajcic said.
“Jordan has been great to work with in our time here and has always shown professionalism in his efforts both on and off the pitch.”
Murray thanked the Club and Mariners fans for their support through his two seasons on the Coast.
“Getting my first professional contract was absolutely amazing,” he said.
“I’ve met so many people who have been terrific and I’ve loved every minute of it and I’d like to thank everyone for the opportunity because I’ve learnt so much in my time here.”
“This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player and gain experience, but I wouldn’t change anything about my time here.”
“The Mariners fans have been absolutely terrific, and I’ve had nothing but love since I arrived at the club.”
“It’s been a tough couple of years, but this club is on the rise and I’d like to say thanks for everyone’s support.”