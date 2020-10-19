A-League strugglers Central Coast Mariners are reportedly chasing former Sunderland and England U/21 winger Duncan Watmore.
The Mariners have reported that they're ready to make key signings this offseason despite owner Mike Charlesworth attempting to sell the club.
There are rumours ex-Socceroo and Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic has been in talks with the club, while BBC Radio Newcastle reported that the Mariners are chasing Watmore's signature.
26-year-old Watmore, who was once one of the Premier League's most promising young wingers before the Black Cats' demise, is a free agent after leaving the club this season.
Jermain Defoe even compared Watmore to Gareth Bale as recently as 2015, but Watmore's form has faltered as the club slid into chaos around him, and unlike Sunderland, he was unable to recover.
In addition to 71 appearances across seven seasons at the Stadium of Light, he also made 13 appearances for the Young Lions, England's U/21 team.