The Mariners have reported that they're ready to make key signings this offseason despite owner Mike Charlesworth attempting to sell the club.

There are rumours ex-Socceroo and Hearts midfielder Oliver Bozanic has been in talks with the club, while BBC Radio Newcastle reported that the Mariners are chasing Watmore's signature.

26-year-old Watmore, who was once one of the Premier League's most promising young wingers before the Black Cats' demise, is a free agent after leaving the club this season.

Jermain Defoe even compared Watmore to Gareth Bale as recently as 2015, but Watmore's form has faltered as the club slid into chaos around him, and unlike Sunderland, he was unable to recover.

In addition to 71 appearances across seven seasons at the Stadium of Light, he also made 13 appearances for the Young Lions, England's U/21 team.

PLUS... Every Socceroos & Aussie Abroad Transfer 2020/21: Analysis & Free Agents There has been unprecedented upheaval among Socceroos and promising Aussies playing overseas this offseason. We're keeping track of every transfer and free agent in this article, plus the Indian Super League and Xanthi FC moves, while also analysing each player's various career trajectories.

PLUS... Every A-League transfer 2020/21: Analysis, ins, outs, squads & terminations The busiest offseason in Australian football history demands a comprehensive A-League 2020/2021 season list of every club's transfers, ins, outs, mutual terminations and re-signings, with some analysis thrown in for good measure.

PLUS... Every W-League 2020/21 squad: Analysis, exits & transfers It's a new look W-League - but who says that's a bad thing! Check out every W-League team's 2020/21 squad and transfer list right here, as we continually update every signing and analyse how each squad is shaping up.

PLUS... Australia's 'Ibrahimovic': The never-forgotten Dylan Tombides What sort of footballer was Dylan Tombides? The Australian prodigy will never be forgotten in no short part thanks to the incredible impact he had on every coach who saw him.

PLUS... This Socceroo had fame at Liverpool. But he found 'family' in Seattle Penrith-born Socceroo Brad Smith had it all playing for Liverpool in the Premier League, but he's never felt quite as home as he does at MLS club Seattle Sounders.

PLUS... 'This foot looks like it's been run over by a truck': Young Socceroos' incredible Bundesliga fightback Long touted as the most exciting young Aussie striker in the world, Bundesliga giants VfL Wolfsburg striker John Iredale has endured a horrific injury run, but is now back and pushing for the Socceroos.

PLUS... 'Complete disaster': Muscat in Belgian relegation danger Former Socceroo and A-League Melbourne Victory legend Kevin Muscat is under pressure in Belgium after Sint Truidense slumped to 16th place after their eighth match without a win.