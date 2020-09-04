Central Coast Mariners teenager Sam Silvera has left the A-League club after completing a move to Portuguese top-flight side Pacos de Ferreira.

The 19-year-old made a blistering impact in last year's FFA Cup after joining the Mariners in mid-2019.

A man-of-the-match display against Perth Glory in November prompted ex-Socceroos winger Robbie Slater to label Silvera the best youngster to emerge in the 2019-20 A-League season.

Silvera's impact led to a trial with MLS powerhouse Los Angeles FC in January but the starlet returned from the United States without securing a deal.

Silvera ended the season having made 21 appearances for the Mariners, who finished last for the fourth time in the past five A-League campaigns.

His match-winning strike against the Glory was his only goal for Alen Stajcic's team.

"It feels amazing to be moving to Europe. I feel like the football in Portugal will suit my style and I will be working hard to succeed over there," Silvera said.

"Over this past year I feel as though I've grown and developed so much as a footballer and I can't wait to take this next step forward in my career."

Pacos de Ferreira, who finished 13th in last season's Primeira Liga, kick of their 2020-21 season on September 21.

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil made 26 league appearances for the club in 2017-18 while Western Sydney defender Dylan McGowan spent two years there from 2017 but didn't make a single appearance.