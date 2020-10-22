A-League club Newcastle Jets have lost two-time A-League Championship winger Nick Fitzgerald to Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC.
28-year-old Fitzgerald is the veteran of 200 A-League appearances and 23 goals, and has previously won two crowns during his spells at Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners.
The winger made 20 league appearances for the Jets last season, scoring three times and fills Jamshedpur's AFC spot.
Jamshedpur are based in India's East and are one of the ISL's biggest and most sustainable clubs, formerly home to Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.
“I am really glad to start this new adventure with Jamshedpur FC," Fitzgerald said.
"I promise to give my best to the club and play my heart out for the fans. I am looking forward to play under the tutelage of a coach like Owen Coyle’s caliber, something every player dreams of. We will give our best shot to get the team to win the ISL trophy.”
Coyle, a former long-term Premier League manager, said he was excited to have Fitzgerald's calibre on board.
"Fitzgerald adds a new dimension to our attack with his versatility. He is a quality player and has a proven track record in Australia's A-League. He can make quality runs down the flank and be a great provider to the strike force," Coyle said.
"We are confident about his attacking prowess and abilities and I am really looking forward to work with him."