Riley McGree stormed his way into Socceroos contention last season and is now firming as a favourite for A-League Young Player of the Year with Adelaide United. But to him, he's just hitting his targets.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” he told the club. “My goal this season was to score 10 goals and get six assists.
“I fell short by one assist but I reached my goals in terms of scoring goals, so I set out to do it and I did do it which is what I’m proud of.”
The Olyroos have qualified for Tokyo 2021 while Australia will likely need all the reserve power they can get for Copa America and World Cup qualification matches.
All of which could create a very busy season for Adelaide United star Riley McGree, who's also looking forward to a full pre-season under Adelaide boss Carl Veart, who has remained undefeated throughout his short spell at the club.
“I think next season is looking like very exciting times,” he predicted.
“We’ve got young players coming through and the football we were playing was very positive and very enjoyable to watch. The future looks very bright for the Club definitely moving forward.
“As a collective we had our ups and downs as a team and we fought hard towards the end definitely and throughout the season,” McGree said upon reflection.
“We just couldn’t get over the line but there was definitely intent, and there was definitely some good football played.
“So I couldn’t be prouder of the way the players and staff dealt with the situation that was thrown at us.”