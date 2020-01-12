AUSTRALIA

Tom Glover - 6

Glover's near post was left open which let Thitahon's speculative shot cannon off the post and into the path of Amornlerdsak who opened the scoring.

Alex Gersbach - 6.5

A better defensive performance and a great cut-back to D'Agostino saw Australia take the lead and win the match. His crossing needed work but when the time came to set up the winner he delivered.

Tass Mourdoukoutas - 5

Mourdoukoutas' passing was poor, gifting possession away on a number of occasions and putting Australia in danger of going further behind in the second half.

Dylan Ryan - 6

Ryan's defensive performance was sound. His first half was average but dramatically improved in the second.

Thomas Deng - 6.5

Thailand threatened numerous times down the wing with their superbly gifted wide players. Deng's defensive mindset was key to ensuring Australia weren't outnumbered on the counter-attack.

Joshua Laws - 5

Laws struggled in this match and never found his place in the match. He was substituted at half-time.

Zach Duncan - 7

Duncan looks a quality player for Australia. His first half saw a key turnover leading to a Thailand chance but he broke the mould with runs from deep in midfield.