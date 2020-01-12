The Olyroos shocked tournament hosts Thailand with a come-from-behind 2-1 win in Bangkok. There are still things to work on, but that result puts Australia in a more comfortable position to make the quarter-finals.
AUSTRALIA
Tom Glover - 6
Glover's near post was left open which let Thitahon's speculative shot cannon off the post and into the path of Amornlerdsak who opened the scoring.
Alex Gersbach - 6.5
A better defensive performance and a great cut-back to D'Agostino saw Australia take the lead and win the match. His crossing needed work but when the time came to set up the winner he delivered.
Tass Mourdoukoutas - 5
Mourdoukoutas' passing was poor, gifting possession away on a number of occasions and putting Australia in danger of going further behind in the second half.
Dylan Ryan - 6
Ryan's defensive performance was sound. His first half was average but dramatically improved in the second.
Thomas Deng - 6.5
Thailand threatened numerous times down the wing with their superbly gifted wide players. Deng's defensive mindset was key to ensuring Australia weren't outnumbered on the counter-attack.
Joshua Laws - 5
Laws struggled in this match and never found his place in the match. He was substituted at half-time.
Zach Duncan - 7
Duncan looks a quality player for Australia. His first half saw a key turnover leading to a Thailand chance but he broke the mould with runs from deep in midfield.