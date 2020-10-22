Perth Glory have signed promising A-League duo Jonathan Aspropotamitis from Western United and Nick Sullivan from Western Sydney Wanderers.
A former Young Socceroo, central defender Aspro is a short-term deal for Glory's Asian Champions League campaign and leaves Western by mutual consent after an injury-ravaged past few seasons.
Sullivan joins Glory after making 15 appearances in his breakout Wanderers campaign last season and is also likely to add additional squad depth for Glory's ACL fixture list.
The highly-rated midfielder came through the Belgian and Portugese youth systems and will now join the club he made his professional debut against.
