Chianese proved a very apt Perth signing under Tony Popovic (another of a a raft of important figures leaving the club) making over 60 appearances for Glory and racking up large goals and assist totals.

Now he's linked up with Indian Super League side Hyderabad, which are undergoing a major revamp as the club seek to rediscover old glories.

Fresh from an influential finals spell, Chianese proves a big name for the ISL and at just 30-years-old, he's happy to find himself in the spotlight while he feels he still has a lot to offer.

“I’m super excited to join Hyderabad FC. I’m most looking forward to meeting my teammates and working together with everyone at the club. All the messages I have received have been so positive, and so I feel welcome already,” Chianese said.

“Hopefully my previous experience of playing in Asia can help me embrace the culture on and off the field, which helps ensure that I enjoy my football and help the team create success.”

"The current world situation means we may not have fans at the games, but we need to work hard as a group to give the fans watching from home something to be excited about."

Due to India's hard-hit regions from COVID19, the next ISL iteration will instead take place entirely in a Goa hub, from November to April.