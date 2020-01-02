A look at the remaining round 13 A-League action after Western Sydney Wanderers' 2-1 loss to Brisbane Roar on Wednesday night.
PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 13 MATCHES (all times AEDT):
FRIDAY, Jan 3
Melbourne City v Western United, AAMI Park, 7.30pm
Head to head: City 1, United 0, drawn 0
Last clash: Round 3, 2019-20, City 2-1 at GMHBA Stadium
Melbourne City's big game credentials are well and truly under pressure after back-to-back defeats, while United were left smarting after their loss to Wellington. A clash between second and fourth on the table shapes as a tantalising contest as both sides eye derby bragging rights - especially after City prevailed with 10 men in their last encounter.
Key: Jamie Maclaren was the difference last time around and after two quiet outings against Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC, will be out to prove a point against an undermanned United defence.
Tip: City
