PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 13 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Jan 3

Melbourne City v Western United, AAMI Park, 7.30pm

Head to head: City 1, United 0, drawn 0

Last clash: Round 3, 2019-20, City 2-1 at GMHBA Stadium

Melbourne City's big game credentials are well and truly under pressure after back-to-back defeats, while United were left smarting after their loss to Wellington. A clash between second and fourth on the table shapes as a tantalising contest as both sides eye derby bragging rights - especially after City prevailed with 10 men in their last encounter.

Key: Jamie Maclaren was the difference last time around and after two quiet outings against Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC, will be out to prove a point against an undermanned United defence.

Tip: City