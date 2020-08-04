English striker Derbyshire is a reported transfer target for A-League new boys Macarthur FC. PLUS... Macarthur linked with former Premier League striker Macarthur FC are set to sign journeyman English striker Matt Derbyshire. If the deal does go through, Lancashire lad Derbyshire could well be seeing more of his former Rovers Premier League teammate Emerton. Socceroos great Emerton, who grew up and now lives back in Macarthur, located in Sydney’s southwest, has been an ambassador for the new A-League club. Derbyshire and Emerton during their Premier League days with Rovers

Living in the Macarthur area and with his sons also playing for Macarthur Rams, the ex-Premier League Aussie has been a vocal supporter of the A-League’s new boys.

"I think we can create something special - a team we can really call our own and be proud of," the former Premier League and World Cup Socceroo told the Macarthur Advertiser.

Should he move to the new A-League outfit, the 34-year-old former England U-21 goal machine would link up with former Southend defender and current Socceroo Mark Milligan.

The new A-League club has also signed ex-Premier League keeper and former Socceroo Adam Federici.

If Derbyshire joined the Bulls, it would be their first major foreign signing for head coach Ante Milicic.

Speaking to FTBL last year when the English striker was first linked with the A-League, Emerton, said his former EPL teammate was ideally suited to life in Oz.