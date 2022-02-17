After three defeats in their first six Scottish Premiership games under the ex-Yokohama F. Marinos coach, Postecoglou’s Celtic have pocketed the Scottish League Cup, dismantled Rangers in an Old Firm derby to go top and are in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Miller bowled over by Postecoglou

Rangers great Kenny Miller admits he had his doubts that Ange Postecoglou would be the right man to revitalize Celtic.

The ex-Scotland striker is now a convert - though he admits praising Postecoglou gives him no pleasure as a devout Ibrox Park disciple.

According to Miller the Scottish Premiership title race will go down to the wire as the Glasgow giants battle it out.

Frighteningly for Rangers - a point adrift of the old enemy at the top - Miller fears the ex-Socceroos mentor is, just six months into his reign, only just cementing the foundation stones of a master plan.

With the promise of much more to come, former Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers assistant Miller told FTBL: “From a Rangers fan perspective, it’s not great to see but from a neutral point of view what Ange has achieved so far has been incredible.

“You have to give credit where it's due. From the Rangers side a major concern is just how much of an impact Ange has had in such a short space of time.

“The question is what might he go on to accomplish now from the base he’s already built.

“For sustained success you need stability throughout the club, from the coaching staff, to the players to the boardroom and Ange hasn’t initially had that because he’s still building something.

“If he stays on the path he’s on it only promises bigger things to come.

“The league title is going to go down to the wire and It bodes well for Scottish football because you need a strong Celtic and a strong Rangers.

"Some of what I’ve been seeing from Celtic under Postecoglou has been nothing short of sensational.”

Currently assistant coach at third tier Scottish club Falkirk after leaving Australia last year for family reasons, Miller, 42, knew a little more about Postecoglou than many of his brethren before he took charge at Parkhead.

But he still questioned whether he would flourish or possibly perish in the piranha pond of Scottish football.

“Ange has done a wonderful job but there was always going to be that moment from the start where you wondered which way it was going to go,” explained Miller.

“Not many Scots knew exactly what he was going to bring. He needed to come in and make an immediate impact and that’s what he’s done.

“He is likable, he is straightforward and honest but the most important thing is the style of football and the results he's bringing.

“Celtic needed to improve after last year’s difficulties, which came off the back of four fantastic seasons.

“The fans demanded improvements and they’ve got that. They didn’t know that Ange would be the man because they knew so little about him.

“But they know he’s the man now.

“You have to remember (Celtic and Rangers) fans are very unforgiving. They demand success and if things aren’t going well it can be a very tough place to work.”

Much has been said of Postecoglou’s canny recruitment, particularly his raid on the Japanese market.

Miller agrees that his adventure and sound judgment have been “spot on”.

“Almost all his signings have brought something positive to the club and most have hit the ground running,” Miller added.

“It’s not just about signing good players it’s about bringing in the right personalities and characters who can adapt to the environment he has created, and he’s accomplished that.

“His bench is so strong now that any time he makes changes it’s like for like, the players all know their roles and their responsibilities.

“And some of the football they’ve been playing has been breath-taking, especially that first half against Rangers (where they scored all three goals in the 3-0 win at Celtic Park).”

