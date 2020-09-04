Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirmed in a press conference that the Scottish giants have already accepted a bid, widely thought to be an $8 million transfer from Qatar.

But rather than announce the deal, Rogic's transfer has been continuously delayed, with Lennon even saying recently "if he stays or if he goes, it doesn't matter" in response to thoughts Rogic may renege on the deal, despite Celtic's lack of interest in keeping him.

Rogic was supposed to fly into Qatar this week for final talks with the new buyers, but didn't leave according to the Scottish Sun. The Sun is reporting that Rogic may instead be holding out for a deal with a new European club.

Despite being a legend at Celtic, Rogic has fallen out of favour both due to persistent injury concerns and a dramatic shift in style under Lennon, who prefers a fast-paced, direct strategy that Rogic no longer forms part of.

Rogic is also reportedly suffering from another injury currently, further complicating any potential move. Rumours of a swap deal with Brighton fell through, with Celtic instead simply loaning defender Shaun Duffy from the club.