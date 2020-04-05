Choosing their player of the season for each Scottish Premier League club, the former Scotland strikers both chose potential Socceroo Dykes as their unanimous pick for the striker's club, Livingston.

Rangers legend Kris Boyd said that Dykes' nine strikes in 25 league appearances has been vital to Livingston's success.

"He is key in the way they play, but Livingston is a good complete team that does not need to depend on a single player.

"They are all together and make it very difficult for opposition teams. As a former striker, I am the first to know that you're just as good as the players behind you supplying you. In that regard, Stephen Lawless has also been tremendous, having eight goals and six assists.

"John Guthrie has also done very well. Dykes has to be the man star however, the centre halves always know they've been in a game. "

Both the Socceroos and Scotland have been entering a tug of war for Dykes' national career, with both coaches speaking to the in-form attacker.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke has been appealing to Dykes to join the Scottish set-up, but Graham Arnold visited Scotland personally and spoke to Gold Coast-born Dykes about joining the Socceroos.

"Dykes has performed well against players like Christoper Julian for Celtic. He gave it a steamy time," Walker said.

"He also did well against Conor Goldson in the Rangers. Clarke has been talking to him to try and involve him in the Scotland setup, but he's also qualified for Australia.

"I don't think we're good enough to knock out anyone. If there's any chance Dykes can play for Scotland, then we should go for it. "