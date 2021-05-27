The Sydney-born fullback made a whopping 44 League One appearances in Hull's successful promotion campaign from League One last season.

He's currently suffering a medial ligament injury that kept him out of Graham Arnold's squad, but is expected to make a full recovery soon.

The 26-year-old Australian developed into the standout left-back in the competition, registering 10 assists and a goal in 3,800 minutes of action.

His form earned the former Leicester player a spot in the League One team of the season, and, despite his contract until 2022, is now drawing the attention of Championship teams.

Cardiff City, Derby County and Huddersfield Town are all linked with Elder, with the English transfer window to open next month. Preston North End has also been speculated.