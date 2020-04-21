Sherman shocked the football community by quitting in frustration less than a year after leaving Melbourne Victory to take up the powerful position.

But he admitted to the FTBL Year Zero podcast: "I would actually say I've done nothing since I've been in the building.

"It was very frustrating actually getting things off the ground with some traction. I'm a doer – and in essence I found that inability to really progress things just massively frustrating."

Sherman says while the FFA was keen to back him and his plans, his vision was blocked by other forces within the football community including the member federations.

But the upheaval within the FFA over the change in management and structure meant Sherman's ambitious programme of change was left to gather dust.

"I was convinced that there'd be an opportunity to drive things," Sherman told the podcast. "So I was particularly keen to drive things in the international department and the elite pathway for academies.

"In essence, through a number of circumstances, obviously David Gallop departing and the hiatus that was left around that, the unbundling of the league, put priorities and then uncertainty in place."

Complicating matters was the decision to split the immediate future of Australian football into three separate working groups within the FFA.

"[There are] some very excellent people in roles and yet quite often the outcome of what the recommendations are, isn't as recommended," said the former player and coach, now back living in New Zealand.

"People further up the chain decide that x is better than y, [but] based on what? What experience do they actually have have at the coalface?"

He added: "That became evident when you were talking around the competition structures.

"You have three groups working – NPL review, new Second Division group, and you have the new leagues Working Group, which is working through the unbundling.

"But ultimately, the competition structure is one structure. It needs one conversation, of which there's probably three streams, but there's one conversation.

"Actually getting the information and insights and updates from each and having input into each was extremely difficult. And that's only one facet.

"If you talk about grassroots, it's the same.'

He added: "There aren't football departments.

"They have a thing called the technical department, which is predominantly pathways and coach aid, you have national teams in the context of the FFA, and you have community – and they don't actually talk much.

"We were definitely improving that, and there was a willingness to do that. But it's still not as it should be. It became overwhelming in the sense of how little progress you seem to be making.

"And ultimately, you know, I'm not 30, I'm down the other end of the scale – and my patience is not what it was..."