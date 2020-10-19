Mabil is the only Australian in this year's UEFA Champions League, a responsibility he doesn't take lightly as he believes Australia - as World Cup regulars - should have many players in the competition.

"It feels like I'm representing my country, even though I'm playing for my club," he told Socceroos website. "It doesn't matter if you're from Australia - we can be playing at the highest level of football.

“We've been to the last three or four World Cups. Why can't we have a lot of players in the Champions League?

"The last seven months I found my happiness again. And I know now I only have one job, and that's to try to set a way - a path for the next [ones] to follow.

“I think that's my job, just to show people that no matter what you go through, you can still overcome things. That's my purpose now."

Mabil's club only qualified by the slimmest of margins, going through almost every round of qualifiers before sneaking through in an unbearably tight win over Czech club Slavia Prague.

It's Midtjylland's - who are owned by the same consortium as Championship club Brentford FC - first time in the UCL and Mabil is looking forward to every encounter.

But there's one group tie where he'll have a personal vendetta to prove.

"I grew up watching Liverpool and seeing Anfield, the anthem they sing...to be able to play at that ground is going to be amazing,” Mabil said.

"To play at San Siro [against Atalanta], that will be amazing. And Ajax - I was on trial with Ajax before I came to Midtjylland, but it never really worked out.

"It's time to go back and show them a little something, I hope."

