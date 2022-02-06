Socceroo Martin Boyle made a club switch in the January transfer window, signing with Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. The Australia is off to a good start with his new side, scoring on his club debut.

Martin Boyle Signing

Socceroos winger Martin Boyle consulted with Australia's head coach Graham Arnold before sealing his move from Scotland to the Saudi Pro League.

The $5.5 million transfer fee netted Hibernian a windfall and the personal terms provided a bonanza for Boyle.

Boyle made his debut for Al Faisaly this past week, scoring during his first game.

Boyle's move to the Saudi Pro League was not done lightly. Wary of how this switch from the Scottish Premiership could affect his international prospects, Boyle consulted Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold before making the big-money move.

Speaking to FTBL late last month Boyle stated:

“I gave Arnie a call before the final bid came in just to see if it would affect my international career in any way, and he gave me some good pointers,” Boyle told FTBL.

“It was great and he was a big help (in making my mind up) and I’m very grateful for that.

“I did my homework on the club and they’ve had recent success in the Kings Cup and have been involved in the Asian Champions League.

“They’re having a bit of a stop-start season and I’m keen to go in, hit the ground running and help them.”

Boyle has managed to do just that.

On his club debut yesterday, the Socceroo not only started for Al Faisaly, but contributed the third goal in the Saudi club's 3-0 victory against Damak.

The win will help boost Al Faisaly. Currently 11th out of 16 teams in the Saudi Pro League, their victory has boosted them above the relegation zone. At 19 points this season, with a relegation team just one point less, Boyle will need to keep helping his team to keep them up this season.

