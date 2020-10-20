The Age is reporting that Arnold is frustrated with financial cutbacks to the Socceroos from cash-strapped FFA and the lack of matches the team will play this year.

There have been two possible friendlies against USA and England in the pipeline, however both remain uncertain due to COVID19's second wave across both nations.

His agent, Tony Rallis, said: "There have been two offers that Graham has received but we are not in a position to comment on them now."

Arnold is reportedly reluctant to leave the Olyroos after leading them to Tokyo Olympic qualification for the first time in several years.

FC Seoul, who are one of Korea's biggest clubs but finished ninth last season, expect Arnold to make a decision this week, which could leave the Socceroos managerless as soon as Wednesday, October 21.