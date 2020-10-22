Australia was in advanced talks to face the Three Lions at Wembley next month after New Zealand pulled out of the same fixture, but FFA have decided travelling presents too much risk, according to UK outlet The Daily Mail.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was reportedly on the verge of leaving his role over the past two days due to the lack of international friendlies on Australia's radar, with a single fixture this year appearing unlikely.

Australia were also potentially entering plans to face USA at Craven Cottage in London, but that match is also off the table according to sources at The Washington Post.

England are now set to face Ireland and potentially Costa Rica, with Gareth Southgate intent on securing friendlies despite COVID concerns and Premier League congestion.