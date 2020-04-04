The team of the season award, voted by the league's local journalists, recognised Souttar's formidable performances for Town since joining on loan from Stoke City.

"A towering defender, who has represented Australia at international level," Souttar's entry read.

"Souttar has missed only one league match all season for Joey Barton’s side, with his consistent displays firing the Cod Army into play-off contention."

It's now rumoured that Fleetwood will be making the move permanent, with Souttar's team of the season nod following up on his 'EFL Young Player of the Month' award in February.

Fleetwood coach and English football celebrity, Joey Barton, has been full of praise for Souttar since the towering Australian joined the club, calling him a "proper defender."