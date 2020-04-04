Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley was quick to make clear that despite the COVID-19 outbreak, would-be Tasmanian investors in an A-League franchise are still very keen on entering the competition.

"There is uncertainty at the moment and the A-League needs to ride through these challenges, but they will and there will be opportunities on the other end," he said.

"There's still very strong interest in the team from our investors out of Tasmania.

"I think it is just a matter to keep the focus on that and keep doing the work that needs to be done to openly position Tasmania in the best possible light for expansion."

While Tassie investors are still hoping to be included in one of the A-League's planned expansions to 14 clubs, it's likely that the COVID-19 hammer to the organisation's finances may delay plans.

However one Tasmanian NPL club, South Hobart, are hoping for a quicker entry to national level competition, already making their desire to join a potential 'B-League' known.

Bulkeley said that the outbreak would not dissuade Tasmania's hopes of having a representative in the competition.

"I don't think it is all going to put a Tasmanian opportunity back any more in terms of the A-League," he said.