But that's beginning to change according to Sydney FC youth coach, Jim van Weeren, who has taken his U/21 team to the very top of the NPL NSW table five rounds in.

En route, they've beaten the likes of APIA Leichardt and Manly United to record a whopping four wins out of five games.

It's a massive accomplishment for a Sydney side - recently crowned the most successful football club in Australian history - that are now beginning to dominate all levels of the game...past, present and future.

“This is a competition with some excellent players, coaches and teams,” van Weeren said.

“Any team in this league has the ability to hurt you. In years gone by we have had some good matches but never really strung a consistent run together, that could be the difference.

“This young group of players is really hungry to perform and compete every week.

“This has been really evident in their ability to score goals but also the desperation to prevent goals at the other end."

The key for Van Weeren's prodigiously talented youngsters now is to make it count, no easy feat when you consider the arduous NPL season, and the seasoned veterans they'll have to continue beating week in, week out to make it happen.

When it gets seriously physical, that's when the old giants and their much older stalwarts typically begin to shine.

But already Sydney are entering uncharted territory with such dominant displays, and when van Weeren says the tide is turning, it's worth sitting up and taking notice.

“To be in top spot is nice but it is only Round 5, and we shouldn't get too carried away, yet,” he continued.

“We believe in this group of players, and we know anything is possible. It is about ensuring we continue to train and play at our best, that's all we can control.

“We stuck to club philosophy on training conduct and player learning and development. There were a few logistical and operational challenges at the resumption of training, but the staff and players, like always, find solutions and ensure we continue to operate at a high level.

“The players came back in good physical condition, that helped to hit the ground running.

“We aim to be as competitive as possible in every game we play. We will continue to have some very tough opponents and we hope we can win as many games as possible.

“We are a youth team, and the other primary goal is to help our players to continue to develop and achieve their highest individual potential.”

Sydney FC are in NPL NSW action away against Sydney United on Sunday afternoon (kick off 3pm AEST). Tune in on npl.tv to watch the match streamed live.