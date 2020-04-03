Rogic may be back in Australia with his Celtic career in possible turmoil, but he's certainly left his mark on his Scottish teammates back in Glasgow.

Long-serving Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, whose rise to prominence is one source of Rogic's downfall, told Celtic's website that Rogic's technical skills with everyday items far exceeds those shown by global footballing stars in the toilet roll challenge.

“When the days are so long you’ll do anything to hold off the boredom a wee bit”, McGregor said. “I actually think Tom Rogic would be good at it because he does that with physio tape a lot.

"He’ll be in the treatment room doing keepy-ups with it and then he’ll flick it into the bin."

Rogic was at the source of a boilover in the Scottish media last month due to Socceroos assistant coach Rene Muelensteen's comments that he should leave the Hoops over a lack of game time.

Celtic coach Neil Lennon was overtly dismissive of the claim, saying "he'll play if I pick him".

But just as Rogic was beginning to work his way back into Celtic's squad, the COVID-19 outbreak sent he and Australian teammate Daniel Arzani - also thought to be leaving the club - back Down Under.

If Rogic's skill with the tape is anything to go by, McGregor believes he still has a spot in Scotland.



"His technique is really good with the ball, as everyone knows," McGregor quipped. "But it’s still as good even with something as small as the tape.”