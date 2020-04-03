Verbeek's wife, Sabine Reinders, posted on the online selling platform that the couple are returning to Holland this month and "not taking anything" with them.

Adelaide United had stood down all their players, coaches and staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a move that had drawn the ire of the Dutch coach.

A coach’s departure discovered through fb marketplace #modernfootball pic.twitter.com/HFr7lJl1zo — Pissant Power (@PissantPower) April 3, 2020

After a strong beginning to his Adelaide tenure, Verbeek's impression at the club had slightly dwindled due to a poor run on form and the rise of clubs like Western Sydney Wanderers.

At the time of the A-League's suspension, Adelaide were seventh and outside of the finals places after nine wins and 12 losses.