As revealed by ESPN journalist Michael Cain, the former Socceroos captain and English Premier League striker is now living in his parent's birthland, Croatia.

Viduka was born in Australia to Croatian parents who fled the then war-torn nation to set up a life in Melbourne. After making his name at Melbourne Knights, he briefly returned to Zagreb to join Croat giants Dynamo Zagreb.

Former Socceroo striker, now coffee shop owner in Zagreb.

“I was always in the spotlight. Lot’s of pressure. Now, my only pressure is making a good brew for customers.”

While he remained intensely patriotic for Croatia throughout his career, his spell at Dynamo was short-lived due to a mixture of political instability in the Croatian league and a lucrative offer from Scottish giants Celtic.

The famously reclusive striker now says he's much happier with a simpler life out of the spotlight.

ESPN is reportedly broadcasting an interview with Viduka called 'Mark Viduka Uncovered' on April 6.